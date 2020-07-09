Former AOA member Jimin's YouTube channel continues losing subscribers after Jimin-Mina bullying controversy

Former AOA member Jimin's YouTube channel is continuing to lose subscribers after her bullying controversy involving Mina.



FNC Entertainment announced Jimin's leave from AOA and the entertainment industry on July 4 KST after Mina exposed her for alleged bullying. Since the controversy began, Jimin's YouTube channel 'Boss Baby Jimin' has lost 27,800 subscribers, which means it's down 10.6% since last week. The channel had a subscriber count of 33,000 before the controversy exploded.



As previously reported, Mina revealed on Instagram that she was the victim of bullying by AOA member Jimin during her 10 years with the girl group. After Jimin seemed to deny the claim, Mina followed up with evidence of self-harm and continued exposing her former AOA groupmate's treatment of her. She then shared Jimin had apologized to her personally, and her label gave an update on her well-being. However, it didn't stop there as Mina followed up with another post and alleged Jimin had sex with a man in the group's shared dorm.



Stay tuned for any updates on Jimin, Mina, and AOA.