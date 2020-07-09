Noh Min Woo and Japanese actress Ayase Haruka's dating rumors spark once again

Noh Min Woo and Japanese actress Ayase Haruka's dating rumors have sparked up once again.



Earlier this month, Noh Min Woo's label denied the two celebrities were dating, but a Japanese magazine reported they were recently spotted on a date. The magazine stated, "Noh Min Woo and Ayase Haruka completely denied the rumors, but the two have already been caught enjoying a secret date at a meat restaurant in Tokyo," releasing photos of the alleged couple at the restaurant.



According to rumors, the two were also spotted at a luxury meat restaurant in Shibuya, Tokyo in March of last year. Ayasa Haruka allegedly came with a female acquaintance, while Noh Min Woo took a taxi alone. After about 2 hours, Noh Min Woo came out alone and took a taxi, and about 5 minutes later, the Japanese actress quietly came out and looked around before leaving the restaurant.



As previously reported, Noh Min Woo and Ayase Haruka are said to have met through an acquaintance 4 years ago and began dating 2 years ago. It's said Ayase Haruka waited for Noh Min Woo throughout his military service.



However, Ayase Haruka's label once again denied the rumors, stating, "It's true the two met as friends at a meat restaurant in Tokyo in March of last year. They're not dating or getting married. They haven't even met for a year and a half since then."