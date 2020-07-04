Mina responds to AOA Jimin's apology post on bullying controversy & alleges Jimin had sex in dorm

Mina has responded to AOA Jimin's apology post on their shocking bullying controversy.



After Jimin's post on Instagram, Mina has followed up with her own. On July 4, she wrote the following:





"Begged? What do you mean begged? I'll say what I have to say before I leave. Yesterday, you said that you did that because you wished I got on the right path. A person like that brought a man to the dorm and had sex with him? You should walk on the right path yourself. At least, you shouldn't lie. I know that you didn't want to apologize and hated me until the end. But what? I won't forget the look you gave me when you came in. When I die, I'll pay you back exactly what you gave to me. All the eyes and ears that were in my house. You're all the same. Shin Jimin unni is so blessed. You're lucky. They're all on your side. You won. I lost. I lost in the end."





As previously reported, Mina revealed on Instagram that she was the victim of bullying by AOA member Jimin during her 10 years with the girl group. After Jimin seemed to deny the claim, Mina followed up with evidence of self-harm and continued exposing her former AOA groupmate's treatment of her. She then shared Jimin had apologized to her personally, and her label gave an update on her well-being.



What are your thoughts on Mina's latest post?



