Mina's label releases official statement on her current well-being

Mina's label has released an official statement on her current well-being.



As previously reported, Mina revealed on Instagram that she was the victim of bullying by AOA member Jimin during her 10 years with the girl group. After Jimin seemed to deny the claim, Mina followed up with evidence of self-harm and continued exposing her former AOA groupmate's treatment of her. She most recently shared Jimin had apologized.



On July 4, Mina's label Woori Actors updated fans on her current state, saying, "Currently, Kwon Mina is taking a rest and finding stability. With the support and affection of many people, she was able to withstand hard times. For the time being, the company and Mina will be working on our actor's mental health treatment side by side. We'll do our best that she returns in a healthy state."



On the actress' future activities, the label stated, "We're worried whether Mina will be able to continue her dream as an actress after this incident. We promise we'll do our best to help Mina regain her health and become an actor who can perform at her best."



In conclusion, Woori Actors requested, "Malicious rumors and slander are continuing in a lot of places. That also causes other victims. We sincerely ask that you stop this, so there won't be any more victims."