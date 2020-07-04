AOA's Jimin will be leaving the group and the industry.



It was recently discovered that former AOA member Mina was the victim of bullying by Jimin during her 10 years with the girl group. The controversy continued to unfold as Mina followed up with evidence of self-harm and continued exposing her former AOA groupmate's treatment of her. She then shared Jimin had apologized to her personally, and her current label gave an update on her well-being. Then, Mina followed up again with another post and alleged Jimin had sex with a man in the group's shared dorm.

On July 4th, AOA's label FNC Entertainment announced that Jimin is leaving the group and the industry. Below is the full official statement.

"This is FNC Entertainment.

First of all, we apologize for causing concerns to many people regarding the recent controversy surrounding our artist Jimin. Jimin has decided to leave AOA and the entertainment industry.

We are deeply sorry and will manage our artists better in the future. Once again, we apologize for causing concerns."