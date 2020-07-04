87

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BREAKING
FNC Entertainment announces Jimin is leaving the group and the industry

AKP STAFF

AOA's Jimin will be leaving the group and the industry.

It was recently discovered that former AOA member Mina was the victim of bullying by Jimin during her 10 years with the girl group. The controversy continued to unfold as Mina followed up with evidence of self-harm and continued exposing her former AOA groupmate's treatment of her. She then shared Jimin had apologized to her personally, and her current label gave an update on her well-being. Then, Mina followed up again with another post and alleged Jimin had sex with a man in the group's shared dorm.

On July 4th, AOA's label FNC Entertainment announced that Jimin is leaving the group and the industry. Below is the full official statement. 

"This is FNC Entertainment. 

First of all, we apologize for causing concerns to many people regarding the recent controversy surrounding our artist Jimin. Jimin has decided to leave AOA and the entertainment industry. 

We are deeply sorry and will manage our artists better in the future. Once again, we apologize for causing concerns."

  1. AOA
  2. Jimin
35

Slutpink-248 pts 39 minutes ago 2
39 minutes ago

if I remember correctly, she was the one accusing Park Bom of getting special treatment on Queendom while looking like a total drug whore. I never really liked her after that incident and seeing the bullying controversy now, I guess my feelings were right.

26

wise-quotes391 pts 57 minutes ago 8
57 minutes ago

Lol my own life experience is telling me that her first public repentance aka fanmeeting has already been scheduled for late September LMAO

