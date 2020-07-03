28

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Mina says the AOA members visited her and Jimin apologized

[Content Warning: Self-harm and injury]

Just yesterday fans were left shocked when Mina, a former member of AOA revealed that she had been bullied by Jimin for ten years.

Fans continued to be shocked and worried when Mina continued to post photos of self-harm. Since then, Mina has been posting a series of posts on her social media exposing Jimin's bullying.

 

Mina also continued to post an apology to her fans for making them worried and causing discomfort to the public. She has told her fans not to stay silent if they are being bullied as well.

Here is what she said in her most recent post:

"First, I apologize for causing such a commotion throughout the whole day and causing discomfort to many people. There have been many articles that must have been hard to keep reading. Some might not even have wanted to know about it. Many people came to see me at my house worried. So I apologize to everyone for making you worried. There was a lot of gossips since these were actions a celebrity shouldn't have committed. So I'm just very sorry. A few hours ago, the members and even the manager came to my house to talk. At first, Jimin unnie came very angrily so I was baffled. I asked her is that a facial expression a person who came to apologize should have? We had a bit of a struggle when Jimin unnie asked where the knife was and if she should just kill herself too. But we settled down and sat down to talk. She said she didn't remember and I continued to talk about all the bullying. Of course, I probably wasn't so clear-headed but she kept saying she doesn't remember. She claimed that she did such and such things but didn't do such and such things. Of course, I can't remember every single detail but I clearly articulated the things I can remember as we continued to talk. Jimin unnie thought we resolved everything on the day of her father's funeral. But it was a funeral so I only went to comfort her. In her perspective, she probably thought things were good since I messaged her on that day and she said sorry without remembering her own actions. She could've thought that way. sure. But how can eleven years of pain just go away in a day? On that day (of the funeral) we never talked about what I went through. How can we talk about such things at a place like that? Of course, I comforted her with all my earnestly. But I returned to my old self after. I was so broken so how can I return to normal in one day.


Either way, we continued to talk. After listening, Jimin unnie just continued to say 'sorry. I'm sorry.' She apologized, either way, and I've decided to accept her apology. She went back home and the members who stayed behind made me promise not to think of doing bad things. It ended with me promising to clear my head. I believe our fathers are both watching from heaven. I can't write lies so...um, I honestly wondered if Jimin unnie is able to feel even an ounce of guilt because of her facial expression at the beginning. Either way, she continued to keep saying she's sorry. Yes, I received an apology. I did hear it...but... I don't know what to say. Honestly, I wasn't able to see her being ready to earnestly apologize to me. It might just be an inferiority complex or maybe I was just so angry with Jimin unnie. She could have been earnest so I can't just make my own conclusion. Since now I organized this incident...I will now calm down and put efforts into becoming better while getting treatment. I'll make sure there isn't any more commotion. I'm very sorry... I will put effort into fixing myself from hereon. There are so many people who went through distress because of me...I'm really sorry...I'll admit it. I still won't able to write positively about Jimin unnie even in this post. Honestly, I can't remember her apology that she gave me at the end. I just remember being so angry that I just kept looking at the ceiling. I'm broken to the point of no recovery so I can't be fixed right away......but still I should put forth the effort. I've decided to...I won't mention anything about this incident any more or write about it...I won't just say things without filtering...I'm not good at writing so I don't remember what I wrote...But I apologize once again."

우선 오늘 제 감정을 스스로 참지못하고 하루종일 떠들석하게 만들고 많은 사람들에게 피해를 주게 된 점 죄송합니다..읽기 불편한 기사들도 계속 올라왔을거고 뭐 혹시나 누군가에게는 모르고 싶은 일이였을수도 있고 집에도 많은 사람들이 찾아와주고 걱정을 끼쳐드려서 죄송합니다 그래도 연예인이라는 직업을 가진 사람이 해서는 안 될 행동들과 말이 많았으니까요..그냥 정말 죄송합니다 몇시간 전에 모든 멤버들과 매니저분들도 제 집 까지 다 와주었고 대화를 했어요 처음에 지민언니는 화가 난 상태로 들어와 어이가 없었고 이게 사과 하러 온 사람의 표정이냐고 전 물었죠 막 실랑이 하다가 언니가 칼 어딨냐고 자기가 죽으면 되냐고 하다가 앉아서 이야기를 하게 됬어요 그리고 기억이 안난다고 했어요 저는 계속해서 당한것들을 이야기 했고 물론 저도 제 정신은 아니였을테고 언니는 잘 기억을 못하더라구요 이런적은 있고 저런적은 없고 이야기 하는데 저도 전부 다 기억할 수 없지만 생각나는건 눈 똑바로 쳐다보고 이야기 해나갔어요 언니는 장례식장에서 다 푼걸로 생각하더라구요 그러기엔 장소가 장례식장이고 그날만큼은 위로해주러 간거였고 연락도 그날은 잘 했고 자기가 한 행동을 기억 못 하는 이 언니가 어쨌든 미안해 라고 말했으니 언니 입장에서는 충분히 그렇게 생각들 수 있는 상황들이였어요 맞아요 근데 11년 고통이 어떻게 하루만에 풀릴수가 있지? 그날 제가 당한거에 대해서는 오고간 대화가 없었고, 그 장소에서 어떻게 그런 대화를 할수있나요 당연히 전 그날만 진심으로 위로해주었고 그 후론 다시 저였죠 하루 아침에 너무 고장난 제가 바로 제정신이 될수는 없잖아요;;아무튼 전 계속 말을 이어 나갔고 그 후로는 언니는 듣고 미안해 미안해 말만 했고 어찌됬건 사과 했고 전 사과 받기로 하고 그렇게 언니 돌려보내고 남은 멤버들과 더 이상 저도 나쁜 생각같은건 정신차리기로 약속하고 끝났어요 하늘에서 두 아버지가 보고계실거라고 믿어요 거짓말을 쓸수는 없으니까..음 솔직히 처음에 언니 모습 생각하면 언니는 죄책감을 느끼지 못하나 싶었어요 아무튼 그래도 미안하다라는 말을 계속 들었고..네 들었죠..들었는데..음 사실 뭐라고 써야할지 모르겠어요 솔직히 진심어린 사과하러 온 모습은 제 눈에는 안보였는데 이거는 제 자격지심 일수도 있고 워낙에 언니한데 화가 나 있는 사람이라 그렇게 보려고 한건지..언니는 진심이였을수도 있으니 뭐라 단정 지을순 없겠네요 일단 이제 이 이야기를 정리해야하니깐..저도 이제 진정하고 꾸준히 치료 받으면서 노력하고, 더 이상은 이렇게 소란피우는 일 없도록 하겠습니다 정말 죄송합니다..죄송합니다..앞으로 조금씩 조금씩 고쳐나가려고 노력할께요 오늘 저 때문에 피해본 사람들도 참 많은데 정말 죄송합니다.......솔직히 이 글에서도 제가 그 언니를 좋게 써내려가진 못하는 것 같아요 네 인정할께요 사실 뒤에 사과한거는 생각도 안나고 화나서 온 첫 장면만 반복해서 떠오르네요 제가 삐뚤어질대로 삐뚤어져서 당장은 안고쳐져요.........하지만 이것도 노력해야죠 그러기로 했고..이제 이 일에 대해서 언급하거나 또 글을 올리거나 말도 안가리고..그러지 않을께요..글도 잘 못써서 뭐라고 쓴건지도 모르겠지만 아무튼 다시 한번 죄송합니다..

Before this post was made, Mina told her fans not to stay still if some is bullying them and to fight back.

"If there is anyone who is going through a difficult time because of someone else. Don't stay silent. Grab someone and talk to them. Sleeping pills? Don't ever take them because there will be no end. Don't live like me. Do everything you want to, express yourself, and say everything you want to say. Please live that way."




If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.

Now this means that it is our job to take ourselves out of the situation. Dont go attacking anyone and trying to keep things alive. The whole issue is not fixed, but the two talked. This is between them. Its fine to continue to support Mina and encourage her, but trying to tear down Jimin does nothing to support Mina.

Wow. She should not apologize in my opinion (I meant Mina. She should not be sorry for opening up) . Bullying can harm a person for LIFE, both mentally and fysicaly. The fact that Jimin asked for a knife and asked if she should also kill her self is a no go form me especially to a person that made an attempt to end her own life.
on the other hand this is an very private matter. Im happy shes open about mental health and bullying but some things are beter kept between walls. But again it takes a lots of courage to do what she did! Well done Mina!

