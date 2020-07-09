SBS' 'Backstreet Rookie' under review by Korea Communications Standards Commission for 19+ scenes

SBS' 'Backstreet Rookie' is under review by the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) for 19+ scenes.



'Backstreet Rookie' was previously under netizen scrutiny as it was based on an adult webtoon, and the sexually suggestive content has now led to possible disciplinary action by the KCSC. The content in question includes scenes in which an underage student kisses an adult after asking him for cigarettes, scenes involving sex workers, inappropriate camera angles of high school students at a karaoke, a webtoon author taking a shower, a room with a nude portrait, and sexual noises.



The KCSC stated, "This is the program that has received the greatest number of civil complaints in the last year. Even without limiting the time period, it's definitely one of the greatest number of complaints received." The committee also suggested the series should be rated as 19+ and not 15+, citing careless editing, lewd language, and the commodification of women.



The problematic scenes have since been edited out of VODs.



'Backstreet Rookie' premiered on June 19 KST.

