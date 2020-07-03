3

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

AOA's Jimin quickly posts, then deletes cryptic Instagram story seemingly aimed at former member Mina

Earlier on July 3, former AOA member Mina confessed through a set of lengthy Instagram posts that she suffered various traumas during her time as a part of the girl group, hinting that she was "bullied" by a fellow member. 

After Mina specified that her alleged "bullying" assailant's father recently passed away, some netizens suspected that the individual in question may be AOA's Jimin

Shortly after the issue caused a stir online, AOA's Jimin published a curt, cryptic Instagram story post. The post was then deleted almost as soon as it was posted. In the deleted post, Jimin simply wrote, "Fiction"

Jimin's label FNC Entertainment has yet to issue an official response to the issue. 

LoveKpopfromAust1,858 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

Something is deeply amiss at FNC Ent, don't you think?

FT Island, CN Blue, N Flying and now AOA!

All have at least one member caught up in some sort of scandal or controversy or another.

At what point does some of the blame have to be apportioned to the management staff too?

I realise their is individual responsibility but what sort of culture is in place that this happens so frequently?

2

Lisadg109 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Honestly Minas full text is more convincing than the word fiction and than deleting it. If the is a lie they should talk about it. And I personally do believe there is something that did happen.


edit: the fact that Jimin also was bullied by Netizies makes it really weird

