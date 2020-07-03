AOA's Jimin quickly posts, then deletes cryptic Instagram story seemingly aimed at former member Mina

Earlier on July 3, former AOA member Mina confessed through a set of lengthy Instagram posts that she suffered various traumas during her time as a part of the girl group, hinting that she was "bullied" by a fellow member.

After Mina specified that her alleged "bullying" assailant's father recently passed away, some netizens suspected that the individual in question may be AOA's Jimin.

Shortly after the issue caused a stir online, AOA's Jimin published a curt, cryptic Instagram story post. The post was then deleted almost as soon as it was posted. In the deleted post, Jimin simply wrote, "Fiction".

Jimin's label FNC Entertainment has yet to issue an official response to the issue.