Former AOA member Mina concerns fans after confessing on SNS that she was 'bullied' in her group

Approximately a day after venting her frustration on SNS for a skincare product scam, former AOA member/actress Mina concerned fans once again, this time with a length post confessing that she was "bullied" during her days in AOA.

[Please be advised: Trigger Warning ahead]

First, Mina wrote the following in response to a malicious DM from an anonymous individual, who tells her, "Get lost, b****."

"I want to get lost too, but I have to take care of my mom. Ah, I'm gonna start getting so many DMs calling me 'no brains'. You're right. I am 'no brains' and I've never properly learned anything in my life. I had to earn money from a young age because of my family situation.



After my dad passed away, when I cried in the waiting room there was an unnie who dragged me to the closet, telling me to stop crying because it was ruining the mood, and I tried to tell her that I was scared. I tried to tell her that I was scared of my dad dying. I can't ever forget what she said to me then. Any other bullying? Any other harsh words? They're all fine. It was such a scar but we got in the same car afterward so I forced myself to go to sleep, taking nerve relaxers and sleeping pills. I needed to do a good job with my schedules but I felt myself breaking. I even tried to take my own life because of her once.



Honestly, I'm okay even if you people never respect me as an idol or an actress. I know I'm terrible, I'm not good at anything. But I was really happy, and I tried really hard. I still love being in this area of work. I was never stressed about being an idol, and in truth, I never wanted to leave AOA; but because of one person who hated me, I gave up after enduring her bullying for 10 years and at the end of it all, I wanted to turn around and curse at her.



In the end, I gave up AOA. I really had fun promoting as AOA with the other members. But some time ago, that bunnies father passed away, and I felt so sad and strange. At least I know exactly how that feels. When I went to the funeral she came to my crying, telling me she was sorry. It was so unfulfilling, and my heart really broke down.



Everything emptied itself after that. I felt okay, I let go of the blame but by then, I was already too broken. I'm scared. I'm having some time to myself on hiatus now and I knew. I wanted to try learning a few things, maybe try to receive treatment for my depression and anxiety. But it turns out, even during a hiatus a lot of things happen.



I'm so tired. You know how the netizens say things online? How I don't know who I think I am, no one knows what I'm trying to be, no one wants to see my face or hear me talk and all that, but despite that, it wasn't like I was born because I wanted to be born, and I have a mouth, I have hands, but I can't control myself any more either and I need to live for my mom.



It's fine if you don't see me fondly and it's fine if you don't pay me any attention; can't you just leave me alone? Because I get that everything is my fault."

Then, in a follow up post, Mina continued:

"Why did I write about that unnie in AOA. I knew that my dad was going to pass on after they told him he was in the terminal stage of hi pancreatic cancer.



But at the time, I was afraid of being yelled at by her again. I had a personal acting role I was carrying out too, and we were making a comeback so we had a lot of schedules and I didn't want to burden the other members. I had to memorize my lines and smile a lot, so I thought that I shouldn't think about my dad because I had work to do. I couldn't even go into his room, because if I went in and saw him just skin and bones in his last stage of cancer, there was no way I wouldn't cry. My older sister called me and told me that dad couldn't talk well any more, but he wanted to see me.



But in my head, I thought, what if I cry during my schedules, what if that unnie yells at me again? I was too young and so I thought I just had to do it that way. I dreaded being scolded more than anything. So I had a chance to visit him more often but I didn't, and when my dad closed his eyes I let him go. Beside him on the sketchbook he wrote, 'where's my daughter?' so he could show it to the nurse, but I couldn't go because I was working.



But I've been hearing things, about how they let unnie's family stay in a VIP room, and she cancelled all of her schedules. I hope that's not the case. Unnie should have endured like a pro too. You'd better not cry, okay? It'll ruin the mood. You were the one who said why should everyone have to worry because of me. I hope unnie can overcome it too. I can't ever forget what you said to me, what you did to me, I remember everything, even if it's fuzzy.



Whenever I remember all of that, I take medication and hang on. But I think the thing with my dad will stay with me forever. To unnie, it was just something you spit out at the spur of the moment but to me, it was a real scar.



At the end, when we had 5 minutes to talk before I left, I told you about it. And then you stared me down and said, 'I didn't thin I was such a b**** to say something like that?' But another member brought up the courage for me and said that unnie did say that. I was so shocked I couldn't say anything else and thought, 'Is she even human?'. And that was when we said goodbye. But even now, no one knows, not me or the other members, why did you hate me so much?"

After reading Mina's concerning posts, some netizens are suspecting that the figure mentioned may be AOA member Jimin. Jimin's father passed away back in April of 2019.

