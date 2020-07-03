Mina posts evidence of self-harm responding to AOA Jimin's denial of alleged bullying

[Content Warning: Self-harm and injury]



Former AOA member Mina has posted evidence of self-harm following Jimin's denial of alleged bullying.



As previously reported, former member Mina wrote a post on Instagram alleging she was bullied during her time as an AOA member, and Jimin posted and deleted a short message that stated, "Fiction," seemingly denying Mina's claims.



Mina has now made another post, directly responding to Jimin's "Fiction" post. Fans are alarmed as she also shared an image of self-harm scars on her left wrist. The former AOA member's post states as follows:





"Fiction? To say it is would be fiction that's too scary. Unni, I underwent 3-4 rounds of scar treatment, and the scars have become lighter. But unni, the memories don't go away. I'm going crazy every day. Jimin unni, the law? What, a lawsuit? I can't do that because I don't have money. Compensation for mental damage? I don't need any of that, and I don't have any intentions to do that. I just feel it's so unfair that I became ruined because of you, unni. I'm in pain, and I'm going through a hard time. What I want is for you to come in front of me and admit your wrongdoing and apologize sincerely. I think that would be enough. Unni, you bullied me, and you're living well. For me, opening my eyes every day is torture, but I have to feed my family. Please acknowledge it and apologize to me. I want to let go of the lump inside my heart too, okay?"



