Mina posts evidence of self-harm responding to AOA Jimin's denial of alleged bullying

[Content Warning: Self-harm and injury]

Former AOA member Mina has posted evidence of self-harm following Jimin's denial of alleged bullying. 

As previously reported, former member Mina wrote a post on Instagram alleging she was bullied during her time as an AOA member, and Jimin posted and deleted a short message that stated, "Fiction," seemingly denying Mina's claims.

Mina has now made another post, directly responding to Jimin's "Fiction" post. Fans are alarmed as she also shared an image of self-harm scars on her left wrist. The former AOA member's post states as follows:

"Fiction? To say it is would be fiction that's too scary. Unni, I underwent 3-4 rounds of scar treatment, and the scars have become lighter. But unni, the memories don't go away. I'm going crazy every day. Jimin unni, the law? What, a lawsuit? I can't do that because I don't have money. Compensation for mental damage? I don't need any of that, and I don't have any intentions to do that. I just feel it's so unfair that I became ruined because of you, unni. I'm in pain, and I'm going through a hard time. What I want is for you to come in front of me and admit your wrongdoing and apologize sincerely. I think that would be enough. Unni, you bullied me, and you're living well. For me, opening my eyes every day is torture, but I have to feed my family. Please acknowledge it and apologize to me. I want to let go of the lump inside my heart too, okay?"


[Content Warning: Self-harm and injury]

소설?이라기엔 너무 무서운 소설이야 언니 흉터치료3~4번 했더니 연해졌어 근데 언니 기억이 안사라져 매일 매일 미치겠어 지민언니 난 법? 뭐 소송? 돈 없어서 못해 정신적 피해보상? 뭐 다 필요없어 할 생각없고 난 그냥 내가 언니 때문에 망가진게 너무 너무 억울하고 아파 힘들어 내가 바라는 건 내 앞에와서 잘못 인.정. 하고 진심어린 사과 한마디면 그거면 될 것 같아 나 괴롭힌 언닌 너무 잘 지내고 있잖아..난 매일이 눈 뜨는게 고통인데 말이야 근데 집은 먹여 살려야해서 말이지 인정 좀 하고 사과 좀 해주라 나도 마음에 응어리진 것 좀 풀자 응?

If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.
LoveKpopfromAust1,886 pts
54 minutes ago

This is extremely worrying. She needs her mother or close friend(s) to physically come to her now as this is only escalating.

missymello65 pts
54 minutes ago

This is terrifying


