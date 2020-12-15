12

TWICE reveal 'Cry For Me' concept teaser photos feat. Dahyun & Jihyo

AKP STAFF

TWICE have revealed "Cry For Me" concept teaser photos featuring Dahyun and Jihyo.

In the teaser images, Dahyun and Jihyo take on TWICE's sleek, sophisticated concept for the upcoming single. "Cry For Me" is set to drop on December 18 at 2PM KST.

Check out Momo and Mina's concept photos here and TWICE's concept film here if you missed it.  

momorin vocals pleasu?!?!

