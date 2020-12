TWICE is continuing the countdown until the release of "Cry For Me"!

On December 15 KST, the group's agency JYP Entertainment dropped individual concept teaser photos for members Momo and Mina. In the images, the two idols rock sleek and sophisticated black-and-white fashion, making alluring and model-like facial expressions for the camera.

Meanwhile, "Cry For Me" will be released on December 18 at 2PM KST.



Check out the images below, and stay tuned for more updates!