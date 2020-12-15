Baek Ah Yeon has revealed dramatic concept photos for 'I Need You'.
In the black-and-white teaser images, Baek Ah Yeon wears a dark suit cut. 'I Need You' is the singer's fifth mini album, and it marks her first comeback since her R&B track "Looking for Love" this past June.
Baek Ah Yeon's 'I Need You' drops on December 24 KST. Stay tuned for updates.
1
0
Posted by 1 hour ago
Baek Ah Yeon reveals dramatic concept photos for 'I Need You'
Baek Ah Yeon has revealed dramatic concept photos for 'I Need You'.
1 299 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment