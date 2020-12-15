Baek Ah Yeon reveals dramatic concept photos for 'I Need You'

Baek Ah Yeon has revealed dramatic concept photos for 'I Need You'.



In the black-and-white teaser images, Baek Ah Yeon wears a dark suit cut. 'I Need You' is the singer's fifth mini album, and it marks her first comeback since her R&B track "Looking for Love" this past June.



Baek Ah Yeon's 'I Need You' drops on December 24 KST. Stay tuned for updates.

