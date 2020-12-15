ENHYPEN break through walls in 'Let Me In (20 CUBE)' MV teaser

ENHYPEN have dropped their music video teaser for "Let Me In (20 CUBE)".



In the MV teaser, ENHYPEN are caught up in what looks to be a strange experiment and break through walls. "Let Me In (20 CUBE)" is a track from the boy group's debut album 'Border: Day One', which featured "Given-Taken" as its title song, and it's set to drop on December 21 KST.



In other news, all the members of ENHYPEN recently tested negative for COVID-19.



Check out ENHYPEN's "Let Me In (20 CUBE)" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.