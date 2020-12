TWICE has revealed the official concept film for 'Cry For Me'.

As seen live on '2020 MAMA', TWICE will soon release their new single "Cry For Me" this holiday season! In this concept film, the members all piercingly gaze into the camera as they symbolically blend in with the thorny trees. How will each member transform in this narrative?

Check out the video above. "Cry For Me" will be released on December 18 at 2PM KST / 12 AM EST!