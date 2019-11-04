Yonghwa announces dates for his first fanmeet since discharge from military

CNBLUE's Yonghwa has confirmed his fanmeet.

He'd revealed yesterday that he was planning both a fanmeet and a concert in December so he could see his fans as fast as possible, and it looks like he wasn't kidding! FNC Entertainment revealed that Yonghwa will be at the Korea University's Hwajeong Gymnasium for his '2019 Jung Yong Hwa Live 'Still 622'' in Seoul on December 7th at 6PM KST and on December 8tha t 5PM KST.

Tickets will go on sale to the official CNBLUE fanclub at 8PM KST on November 13th, and to the general public at 8PM KST on November 18th.