Yonghwa will be meeting his fans as fast as he can.

Yonghwa was discharged from the army earlier today. FNC Entertainment announced that he would be holding a fanmeet and a solo concert both in and out of Korea next month in December so he could his fans as fast as possible. He is also currently reviewing a lot of drama scripts, and will be returning as an actor next year.

Have you been waiting for Yonghwa for a long time?