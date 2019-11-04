YG Entertainment confirms Taeyang and Daesung will be discharged next week

YG Entertainment has officially confirmed Taeyang and Daesung's discharge date.

The label wrote, "Hello, this is YG Entertainment. We are letting you know details about Big Bang's Taeyang's and Daesung's discharge. According to the Ministry of Defense on the 4th, Taeyang and Daesung will be discharged on November 10th from Gyeonggi-do Yongin's Ground Operation Headquarters. Their current locations are one of the locations being cared for the ASF virus, and because fans and media are expected to come to their discharge, the Ministry of Defense decided to change where they will be discharged. Additionally, it will be hard to have parking at their changed location as well, and the location is very small, and there is concern of safety for both fans and media. We ask that you do not come visit. We sincerely thank everyone who has been waiting for Taeyang and Daesung's discharge, and we ask once again for your understanding and cooperation. Thank you."

Are you excited for the two of them to be discharged?