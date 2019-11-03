BTS' Jungkook being investigated after causing car accident

BTS' Jungkook went under police investigation after causing a car accident.

According to the Seoul Yongsan Precinct, Jungkook broke an unspecified traffic law, and is currently being investigated. He was driving his Benz in Yongsan's Hannam on the 2nd, and then crashed into a taxi after breaking the said unspecified traffic law. Both Jungkook and the taxi driver received minor injuries and were treated at the hospital.

The police said, "We cannot reveal the details. We are currently investigating details."