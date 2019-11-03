57

16

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS' Jungkook being investigated after causing car accident

AKP STAFF

BTSJungkook went under police investigation after causing a car accident.

According to the Seoul Yongsan Precinct, Jungkook broke an unspecified traffic law, and is currently being investigated. He was driving his Benz in Yongsan's Hannam on the 2nd, and then crashed into a taxi after breaking the said unspecified traffic law. Both Jungkook and the taxi driver received minor injuries and were treated at the hospital.

The police said, "We cannot reveal the details. We are currently investigating details."

  1. BTS
  2. Jungkook
58 117,176 Share 78% Upvoted

19

trogdorthe8th5,848 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

Geez, I'm glad it was only minor injuries for him and the other driver. After what happened in 2014, I swear I always get into a minor panic when I see any headline related to K-pop with the words 'car accident'. Hopefully it was a minor traffic mistake, on Jungkook's part and nothing worse, but we'll just have to wait and see for now.

Share

16

landfairy503 pts 56 minutes ago 1
56 minutes ago

I hope everything is fine

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS takes home two trophies from '2019 MTV EMA'
5 hours ago   27   12,219
BTS
BTS takes home two trophies from '2019 MTV EMA'
5 hours ago   27   12,219

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND