Jo Kwon says he was hurt by people making assumptions about his sexuality

Jo Kwon appeared on the April 13th episode of KBS Joy's 'Ask Anything'.

Jo Kwon filmed the episode a mere 5 days after his discharge from the military and stated his worries about returning to variety given his previous character of 'Kkab Kwon'. Before his enlistment, the former 2AM member was immensely popular for his sassy dances. He stated: "After dancing so many girl group dances, a lot of people had strange misunderstandings about me. That was really difficult for me", referring to rumors regarding his sexuality. He continued, saying: "At first, J.Y. Park told me to do anything that would make people laugh because I was in a ballad group."



