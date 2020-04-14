8

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Jo Kwon says he was hurt by people making assumptions about his sexuality

AKP STAFF

Jo Kwon appeared on the April 13th episode of KBS Joy's 'Ask Anything'.

Jo Kwon filmed the episode a mere 5 days after his discharge from the military and stated his worries about returning to variety given his previous character of 'Kkab Kwon'. Before his enlistment, the former 2AM member was immensely popular for his sassy dances. He stated: "After dancing so many girl group dances, a lot of people had strange misunderstandings about me. That was really difficult for me", referring to rumors regarding his sexuality. He continued, saying: "At first, J.Y. Park told me to do anything that would make people laugh because I was in a ballad group." 

Do you remember Jo Kwon's variety days before he enlisted in the army? 

  1. Jo Kwon
1 4,296 Share 89% Upvoted

4

diadems-1,671 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

If Jo Kwon is gay, he can never admit it without sacrificing his entire career because Korea will destroy him.


Think about it critically:

Is it anyone's business?

Is someone's sexuality indicative of their moral character in any sense so long as it's between consenting adults?

Does anyone feel personally satisfied by prying that deep into anyone else's personal life?

Share
Big Bang, EXO, Girls
Most Covered Iconic K-POP Songs
2 hours ago   15   5,585
Big Bang, EXO, Girls
Most Covered Iconic K-POP Songs
2 hours ago   15   5,585

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND