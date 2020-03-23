Jo Kwon leaves a thankful letter after being officially discharged from his mandatory service

On March 24, 2AM's Jo Kwon was officially discharged from his mandatory military service after serving for approximately 19 months!

The singer took to his Instagram to show his gratitude with a lengthy letter, also sharing memorable photos from his final days in the military. Jo Kwon wrote, "After enlisting 2 years ago in the heat of summer, the day that seemed like it would never come for the past 597 days has finally arrived. I would like to sincerely thank you for waiting for me. It was not easy; they were times ups and downs. But to those who gave me so much strength during my service including my superiors, my fellow army music corps members, our fellow army musical cast, my family, my friends, and my beloved fans, thank you sincerely. Thanks to you, I was able to return healthy."

Jo Kwon continued, "Please cheer for me as I return to my original status as singer Jo Kwon in order to pursue the rainbow path!"

Welcome back officially, Jo Kwon!