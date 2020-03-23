14

Jo Kwon leaves a thankful letter after being officially discharged from his mandatory service

On March 24, 2AM's Jo Kwon was officially discharged from his mandatory military service after serving for approximately 19 months!

The singer took to his Instagram to show his gratitude with a lengthy letter, also sharing memorable photos from his final days in the military. Jo Kwon wrote, "After enlisting 2 years ago in the heat of summer, the day that seemed like it would never come for the past 597 days has finally arrived. I would like to sincerely thank you for waiting for me. It was not easy; they were times ups and downs. But to those who gave me so much strength during my service including my superiors, my fellow army music corps members, our fellow army musical cast, my family, my friends, and my beloved fans, thank you sincerely. Thanks to you, I was able to return healthy."

Jo Kwon continued, "Please cheer for me as I return to my original status as singer Jo Kwon in order to pursue the rainbow path!"

Welcome back officially, Jo Kwon!

2018.08.06 - 2020.03.24 🌈 화랑 ! 신고합니다! 군악대 병장 조권은 2020년3월24일 부로 전역을 명 받았습니다.이에 신고 합니다! 제작년 무더위에 입대하여, 597일(1년7개월18일)오지 않을 것만 같던 전역의 날을 드디어 맞이하게 되었습니다.저를 기다려 주셔서 진심으로 감사드립니다.결코 쉽지만은 않았고,다사다난 하기도 했습니다.그러나 저의 군 생활에 있어 큰 힘이 되어 주신 너무나 좋은 간부님들,군악대원들,군뮤지컬파견장병들 그리고 가족,친구 사랑하는 팬분들 진심으로 감사드립니다.덕분에 건강하게 전역 할 수 있게 되었습니다.살면서 평생 잊지못할 순간 순간 들이 굉장히 많았고,과거와 현재 그리고 미래를 연결해 주는 중요한 시간들과, 대한민국을 위해 충성을 다하고 제가 맡은 임무를 끝까지 최선을 다해 수행하여 지나고 보니 행복했던 추억도 많이 남았습니다.이제는 예비역 조권 이되었습니다.본업인 가수 조권으로 돌아가 제가 가고자하는 무지개빛 다양한 모습을 기대 많이 해주시고 응원해 주십시오.! 감사합니다. 화 랑!!! (꿈은 아니겠지..눈떴는데 다시 훈련소는 아닐거야 😱😱😱😱😱*코로나19로 인하여 전역전휴가로 출타하여 24일 전역 하였습니다.강원도 홍천은 청정지역 입니다.코로나19가 하루빨리 종식 되길 기도하겠습니다.) #KEEPGOING

He'll be so happy to get back into a pair of stilettos.

