Red Velvet's Irene shows her goofy side in a new update

Red Velvet's Irene made it to trending news due to her goofy but lovable Instagram update. 

Irene posted a series of pictures and a video on April 14th showing her making goofy expressions for the camera. Her loveliness radiates through her posts, and netizens have been in awe of her visuals stating: 


"That's a really unattractive angle but Irene still looks good."

"I didn't know Irene had a cute side to her as well."

"Irene is kind, loves her fans, and is gorgeous." 

What do you think of Irene's newest update? 

