Han Seo Hee says Wonho drove illegally without license as minor & responds to his exit from MONSTA X

Along with her girlfriend Jung Da Eun's claims of Wonho's unpaid debt, Han Seo Hee claimed Wonho spent time at a juvenile detention center during his high school years. In the midst of the controversy, netizens took to Jung Da Eun's social media, accusing her of driving illegally as a minor without a license and calling her a "murderer in training." Han Seo Hee responded to the comment, stating, "Yeah, but do you know that both [Wonho] and [Jung Da Eun] didn't have driver's licenses? What can you do now? [Wonho] is a murderer in training too."



Soon after the news of Wonho's exit from MONSTA X, Han Seo Hee also made the post on Instagram below. She wrote, "Hey~~~! Even if you leave, you need to pay back Da Eun~~!!! Cough up the money, you bastard."



