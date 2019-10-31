Wonho leaves letter for fans after exit from MONSTA X

Wonho has left a letter for fans after his official exit from MONSTA X.



As previously reported, Starship Entertainment announced Wonho would be leaving MONSTA X, and the group is continuing on with 6 members. According to their statement, Wonho wanted to avoid negatively impacting MONSTA X following his recent controversies involving his alleged debt to Jung Da Eun and alleged run-in with the law in his youth.



Wonho's letter reads as follows:





"This is Wonho.



Firstly, I want to apologize for not being able to keep the promise that I would only give good memories to our fans and for causing them pain. Furthermore, I apologize for causing so many people concern due to my personal issues.



I've received undeserving blessings and love while promoting as a MONSTA X member. I sincerely thank you for making precious memories with me. To the members who worked hard and stayed by my side, I'd like to tell them that I'm thankful, I love them, and show my apologetic heart.



There was a time when I was immature, and I've made big and small mistakes. After becoming a trainee and debuting, I stayed on track and worked hard to avoid being ashamed of myself.



I'm announcing I'm leaving MONSTA X today.



I'm apologetic for causing harm to the members due to the unfortunate issues related to me. More than anything, I'm sorry for disappointing my fans who believed in me. I've reached this decision after seeing people having a hard time because of me.



In addition to our members, I once again sincerely bow my head in apology to fans who've believed in me and supported me.



Please give MONSTA X strength.

The members have nothing nothing to do with the issues with me.

I carefully ask that you give support and encourage the members.

They are people who are too good to stop and get hurt like this because of someone like me.

I'm so thankful and apologetic to the staff, members, and our fans who let me enjoy such happiness until this point."



