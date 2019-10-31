19

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk drops music thumbnail preview of 'I Like That'

AKP STAFF

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk has dropped a music thumbnail preview of 'I Like That'.

After the music video teaser, Lee Jin Hyuk is giving another teaser of his upcoming solo debut track, and the thumbnail above reveals a hip hop melody.

Lee Jin Hyuk's 'I Like That' is set for release on November 4.

thealigirl82,054 pts 1 minute ago
1 minute ago

looking forward to the album preview

