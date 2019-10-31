UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk drops music thumbnail preview of 'I Like That'

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk has dropped a music thumbnail preview of 'I Like That'.
After the music video teaser, Lee Jin Hyuk is giving another teaser of his upcoming solo debut track, and the thumbnail above reveals a hip hop melody.
Lee Jin Hyuk's 'I Like That' is set for release on November 4.
