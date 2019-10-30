32

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Han Seo Hee takes to Twitter to accuse MONSTA X's Wonho of going to juvenile detention when he was 17

The drama between Jung Da Eun and MONSTA X's Wonho continues as Han Seo Hee jumps into the mix.

The controversial figure took over Jung Da Eun's Twitter to accuse Wonho of past misdeeds in a series of tweets which read: 

"I know what you did in 2008. Suwon Detention Center on special charges^^"


"I haven't even started. Doesn't being in a juvenile detention center make you a convict?"


"You guys live your own lives now. This isn't Jung Da Eun but Han Seo Hee."


The allegations are quite serious as one has to commit a serious crime to be booked on those types of special charges. What do you think of this ongoing drama?

15

IrisRose208 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I don't know what he did, if anything, so I can't make a judgment about that. But isn't it possible that a person can get his priorities straight, realize his mistakes, and make himself over into a new productive honest person. Yes, it's possible. Let him get on with his life, please. This climate of rumor--accuse--ridicule--destroy is much too much. Why so much hate and viciousness in people? Do they not have a life of their own?

15

dariashmidt18 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

She's such a clout-chaser it's ridiculous.

