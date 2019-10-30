Han Seo Hee takes to Twitter to accuse MONSTA X's Wonho of going to juvenile detention when he was 17

The drama between Jung Da Eun and MONSTA X's Wonho continues as Han Seo Hee jumps into the mix.

The controversial figure took over Jung Da Eun's Twitter to accuse Wonho of past misdeeds in a series of tweets which read:

"I know what you did in 2008. Suwon Detention Center on special charges^^"





나는 네가 2008년에 한짓을 알고있다

수원구치소 특수절도혐의 ^^ — CVORS (@THCvors) October 30, 2019

"I haven't even started. Doesn't being in a juvenile detention center make you a convict?"





시작한것도 아니야 소년원은 전과아닌교? — CVORS (@THCvors) October 30, 2019

"You guys live your own lives now. This isn't Jung Da Eun but Han Seo Hee."





너네도 이제 너네 삶을 살아..아 나 정다은 아니고 한서희 — CVORS (@THCvors) October 30, 2019

The allegations are quite serious as one has to commit a serious crime to be booked on those types of special charges. What do you think of this ongoing drama?