Starship Entertainment has announced Wonho's exit from MONSTA X.
On October 31, the label revealed Wonho would be leaving MONSTA X, and the group is continuing on with 6 members. According to their statement, Wonho wanted to avoid negatively impacting MONSTA X following his recent controversies involving his alleged debt to Jung Da Eun and alleged run-in with the law in his youth.
Starship Entertainment further stated the agency plans to take legal action against malicious rumors. Read Starship's full statement below:
27
9
Posted by47 minutes ago
Starship Entertainment announces Wonho's exit from MONSTA X
Starship Entertainment has announced Wonho's exit from MONSTA X.
75 52,523 Share 75% Upvoted
Log in to comment