27

9

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

BREAKING
Starship Entertainment announces Wonho's exit from MONSTA X

AKP STAFF

Starship Entertainment has announced Wonho's exit from MONSTA X.

On October 31, the label revealed Wonho would be leaving MONSTA X, and the group is continuing on with 6 members. According to their statement, Wonho wanted to avoid negatively impacting MONSTA X following his recent controversies involving his alleged debt to Jung Da Eun and alleged run-in with the law in his youth.

Starship Entertainment further stated the agency plans to take legal action against malicious rumors. Read Starship's full statement below:

  1. MONSTA X
  2. Wonho
75 52,523 Share 75% Upvoted

8

ilovekingjunhui235 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

Oh shit. I didn't think it was this deep

I didn't think anyone would leave the group! WTF

Share

7

N00R4822 pts 45 minutes ago 5
45 minutes ago

I hope you akp know you helped this out by spreading the rumours. Fuck you.
Share

5 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND