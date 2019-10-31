Starship Entertainment has announced Wonho's exit from MONSTA X.



On October 31, the label revealed Wonho would be leaving MONSTA X, and the group is continuing on with 6 members. According to their statement, Wonho wanted to avoid negatively impacting MONSTA X following his recent controversies involving his alleged debt to Jung Da Eun and alleged run-in with the law in his youth.



Starship Entertainment further stated the agency plans to take legal action against malicious rumors. Read Starship's full statement below:



