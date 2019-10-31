Starship Ent. makes official statement on Shownu's alleged affair with married woman & MONSTA X's fan meeting postponed

Starship Entertainment has made an official statement on MONSTA X Shownu's alleged affair with a married woman.



As previously reported, Han Seo Hee revealed screenshots of an unnamed man's alleged text messages with Starship Entertainment claiming Shownu had an affair with his wife. According to the screenshots, Starship Entertainment's legal rep stated Shownu was unaware the woman was in a relationship and emphasized he would not be involved in the man's lawsuit against his wife.



Starship Entertainment has now released the statement below:





"Shownu was in contact with the woman in question prior to her marriage. The woman got married around August, but our label confirmed Shownu didn't know because she did not tell Shownu.



Her husband contacted the agency, so we met with him and everything was explained. Afterwards, Shownu, who found out about her marriage after the fact, did not contact the woman at all. Shownu revealed he would not get involved in a married couple's relationship, and a text was sent via our law firm to confirm his position.



Regardless of the situation, we apologize for causing emotional pain to the individuals involved and bringing trouble to the fans. Furthermore, as an agency with the duty to protect our artists, we ask for your understanding of the possibility that we may have to take legal action regarding excessive misunderstanding and speculation."





With the news of Wonho's exit from MONSTA X and Shownu's controversy, Starship Entertainment has also pushed back the group's fan meeting event. The label stated, "We're announcing the fan sign event for the release of MONSTA X's mini album 'Follow: Find You', which was originally planned for October 31, has been postponed."



Stay tuned for updates on MONSTA X.