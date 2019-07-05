Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Rumors
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Song Hye Kyo & Song Joong Ki rumored to have been preparing for pregnancy last year before divorce

Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki are rumored to have been preparing for pregnancy last year.

Song Joong Ki announced the beloved Song-Song couple were divorcing in late June, but according to rumors, they were thinking about having a baby just last year. On the July 5th episode of 'Entertainment Weekly', one reporter alleged, "Song Hye Kyo is always one of the #1 picks for projects. It was never official, but there were rumors at casting companies that she was preparing to get pregnant."

However, it seems the pregnancy plans fell through as Song Hye Kyo started filming her drama 'Encounter' ('Boyfriend'), which aired from November of 2018 to January of 2019. The reporter continued, "However, the news that she was looking for a follow-up project after the finale of 'Encounter' caused talk that said 'I guess she's not preparing for pregnancy.' There were rumors things weren't going as usual. There were symptoms that something was wrong, but there was the perspective that hopefully things could go well. It seems personality differences between the two were a major factor."  


In related news, Song Hye Kyo is in talks to star in the movie 'Anna', while Song Joong Ki has started filming 'Victory'.

  1. Song Hye Kyo
  2. Song Joong Ki
Wang_LouisXIV1,162 pts 43 minutes ago 1
43 minutes ago

This is really cruel to speculate and report on for at least one reason.
IF the cause of their divorce has something to do with pregnancy issues, and those issues are medical in nature, then revealing it and putting it back in the face of whoever's "fault" it is terribly traumatic.

What if she can't get pregnant? What if he is sterile? That is a brutal revelation to throw into a marriage.

Alllovehere303 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Oh hell naw- we are NOT going to spread rumors like this, if it’s not a fact that wants to be let out don’t even share it. Stuff like this can be stressful to both parties. They are already going through an active divorce and this right here is not happening. Thank u very much 😊

