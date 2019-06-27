Song Hye Kyo in talks to return to the big screen in new film 'Anna'

According to reports on June 27, actress Song Hye Kyo may be returning to the big screen soon.

One representative from Song Hye Kyo label stated, "Song Hye Kyo has received an offer for upcoming film 'Anna', and she is considering the offer positively." 'Anna' will be director Lee Joo Young's return film approximately 2 years after 'A Single Rider' starring Lee Byung Hun. The film has been seeking Song Hye Kyo's casting for a long time, media reports said.

Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo made headlines earlier on June 27 as it was revealed that she is currently undergoing a divorce with her husband Song Joong Ki. The two stars married back in October of 2017, after starring together in 'Descendants of the Sun'.

