Sulli reveals her family's response to 'Reply Night'

Sulli revealed her family's response to 'Reply Night'.



The former f(x) member read through a lot of hate comments on the premiere, but it seems she didn't mind too much. On her first episode of 'Reply Night', Sulli commented, "It was so much fun." Kim Sook also asked, "How did it feel to keep rising on the search engine rankings," and Shin Dong Yup joked, "She's an attention seeker, so of course, she liked it."



Sulli also revealed her family's response, saying, "My grandpa and grandma contacted me to say, 'It was so fun,' and 'I watched well.'" As for how she deals with hate comments, she revealed, "I reply to the comments in my heart as I think, 'I've had a happy day today.'"



In other news, Sulli recently released her first solo track "Goblin".