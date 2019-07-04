Actor Song Joong Ki begins filming upcoming movie 'Victory'

Actor Song Joong Ki has begun filming his upcoming movie 'Victory'.



According to reports on July 4, Song Joong Ki quietly entered filming for the movie 'Victory' by director Jo Sung Hee. This marks the actor's first new project since the recent announcement of his divorce from Song Hye Kyo on June 27.



'Victory' is a fantasy, science-fiction film set in space that will combine Korean actors and an international cast, including English actor Richard Armitage. It's expected to premiere in 2020.



Stay tuned for updates!

