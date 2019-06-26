On June 27, actor Song Joong Ki's legal representative revealed in an official statement to the press, "On June 26, we filed a request for divorce on behalf of Song Joong Ki with Seoul's family court."

In addition, Song Joong Ki relayed through his legal rep, "First, I want to deliver my apologies to many of you who love and cherish me, for such unfortunate news. I have decided to move forward in a divorce with Song Hye Kyo. Rather than lengthening the process by considering each other's faults and deriding each other, I hope to complete the divorce amicably. I ask for your understanding in the fact that it is difficult to reveal the specific details of our personal lives, and I promise to overcome these damages and do my best as an actor in my production roles from now on."

Meanwhile, the Song Joong Ki-Song Hye Kyo couple married back on October 31, 2017.

