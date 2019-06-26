Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss 2 days ago

Song Joong Ki files for divorce with Song Hye Kyo

On June 27, actor Song Joong Ki's legal representative revealed in an official statement to the press, "On June 26, we filed a request for divorce on behalf of Song Joong Ki with Seoul's family court."

In addition, Song Joong Ki relayed through his legal rep, "First, I want to deliver my apologies to many of you who love and cherish me, for such unfortunate news. I have decided to move forward in a divorce with Song Hye Kyo. Rather than lengthening the process by considering each other's faults and deriding each other, I hope to complete the divorce amicably. I ask for your understanding in the fact that it is difficult to reveal the specific details of our personal lives, and I promise to overcome these damages and do my best as an actor in my production roles from now on." 

Meanwhile, the Song Joong Ki-Song Hye Kyo couple married back on October 31, 2017.

madforthis163 2 days ago
2 days ago

Well......that was unexpected.

darkangel452 2 days ago
2 days ago

Wow, 2019 has struck again

