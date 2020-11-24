IZ*ONE group up in 'One-reeler / Act IV' teaser image

IZ*ONE have revealed their latest teaser image for 'One-reeler / Act IV'.
In the teaser image, IZ*ONE group up on a beautiful field under a golden sun. 'One-reeler / Act IV' is the 'Produce 48' project group's fourth mini album, and it's set to drop on December 7 KST.
Check out IZ*ONE's new teaser below.
