IZ*ONE group up in 'One-reeler / Act IV' teaser image

IZ*ONE have revealed their latest teaser image for 'One-reeler / Act IV'.

In the teaser image, IZ*ONE group up on a beautiful field under a golden sun. 'One-reeler / Act IV' is the 'Produce 48' project group's fourth mini album, and it's set to drop on December 7 KST.

Check out IZ*ONE's new teaser below.  

kakawetee21 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

My babiiiies !! So pretty !!
I hope this comeback will be successfull ! :)

winwins-bestie 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago

the members are so pretty

