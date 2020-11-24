EXO's Kai stands against himself in 'KAI (开)' teaser images

EXO's Kai has dropped his latest teaser images for 'KAI (开)'.



Kai continues his mysterious concept in a black track suit and stands against a project of himself in blue. With his first mini album 'KAI (开)', Kai will be the fifth EXO member to make a solo debut following Baekhyun, Chen, Suho, and Lay.



Kai's first mini album 'KAI' drops on November 30 KST. Are you excited for his solo debut?

