EXO's Kai stands against himself in 'KAI (开)' teaser images

EXO's Kai has dropped his latest teaser images for 'KAI (开)'.

Kai continues his mysterious concept in a black track suit and stands against a project of himself in blue. With his first mini album 'KAI (开)', Kai will be the fifth EXO member to make a solo debut following Baekhyun, Chen, Suho, and Lay.

Kai's first mini album 'KAI' drops on November 30 KST. Are you excited for his solo debut?

  1. EXO
  2. Kai
  3. KAI
3

Sarama137 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

I still cannot believe we are getting a kolo!!

1

spy-st77 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

King is coming

