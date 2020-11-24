Stray Kids drop 'TA' dance practice video

13

Stray Kids have dropped their dance practice video for "TA".

In the dance practice video, Stray Kids perform in an abandoned factory with red towels over their shoulders. "TA", written and composed by 3RACHA, is a track from the JYP Entertainment group's album 'Go Live', which featured "God's Menu" as the title song.

Watch Stray Kids' "TA" dance practice video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.  

stan-kpop-bruh295 pts 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

The choreography is really cool 👌 I mean its stray kids 😏 so ....

testralia227 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

Awesome!

