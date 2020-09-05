Viewers demand for Kian84's return to 'I Live Alone' following his absence due to misogynistic comic controversy

Viewers are demanding that Kian84 return to 'I Live Alone'.

On September 5, media outlets reported that netizens are voicing their opinions on MBC's official bulletin board for the cartoonist's return to the variety program. After his controversy involving a misogynistic scene in his comics, Kian84 has been absent from the show for three weeks.

Back on August 29, he had returned to his personal Instagram with a photo of himself with his cat. The photo alone stirred much noise on the web, as the post was his first public update since the controversy.

Although MBC producers have denied that Kian84 has permanently left the show, any information regarding his return remains opaque. Meanwhile, other netizens with a different outlook are saying that "the program is much nicer to watch since his 'departure'. "

Prior to Kian84's recent controversy from his cartoon 'Bokhakwang' (King of Returning to School), the cartoonist had been wrapped in other issues, such as his post explaining the misogynistic origins of his name.



Some netizen comments include:

"Hyung, I miss you"

"When is Kian84 coming back?!?"

"I can feel the emptiness in the program because he's not there"