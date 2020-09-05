TXT's Soobin quickly delivers BTS's trophy to Big Hit Entertainment after 'Music Bank'

TXT's Soobin made sure BTS's trophy arrived safely in Big Hit Entertainment!

On September 4 KST, BTS won #1 on KBS's 'Music Bank' with their English-language hit single "Dynamite". As the MC of the program, Soobin received the trophy on behalf of BTS, his label mate seniors from Big Hit Entertainment. After the show, the producers were able to send the trophy off with Soobin, as he was already on his way back to BTS's company!

The moment was captured by the fans, who wrote: "Soobin makes a direct delivery of the trophy to Big Hit Entertainment after work".

Proud of his 'sunbaes', Soobin showed off the trophy to the fans outside and made his way over to the company.

On top of his speedy delivery, Soobin gained attention for his adorable dance to "Dynamite" during the encore stage. Check it out below!