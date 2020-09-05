28

5

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TXT's Soobin quickly delivers BTS's trophy to Big Hit Entertainment after 'Music Bank'

AKP STAFF

TXT's Soobin made sure BTS's trophy arrived safely in Big Hit Entertainment!

On September 4 KST, BTS won #1 on KBS's 'Music Bank' with their English-language hit single "Dynamite". As the MC of the program, Soobin received the trophy on behalf of BTS, his label mate seniors from Big Hit Entertainment. After the show, the producers were able to send the trophy off with Soobin, as he was already on his way back to BTS's company!

The moment was captured by the fans, who wrote: "Soobin makes a direct delivery of the trophy to Big Hit Entertainment after work".

Proud of his 'sunbaes', Soobin showed off the trophy to the fans outside and made his way over to the company.

On top of his speedy delivery, Soobin gained attention for his adorable dance to "Dynamite" during the encore stage. Check it out below!

 

  1. BTS
  2. TXT
  3. Soobin
8 2,767 Share 85% Upvoted

2

papaya-oyl90 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

Soobin is absolutely precious . Hes the cutest baby and I really cant believe our shy bunny is really an MC. Hes all grown up

Share

1

jawbreak224 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

Soobin: Leader, MC, Falsetto Specialist, Avocado, One Half of The Gums ,Ice Cream Aficionado and now delivery man!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

DPR Live, CL
CL & DPR Live tease upcoming collaboration?
8 hours ago   5   4,554

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND