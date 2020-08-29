Kian84 makes trending news with his first Instagram update since the controversy over a misogynistic scene

Webtoon artist and TV personality, Kian84, landed on trending news after making his first Instagram update since his hiatus after depicting a misogynistic scene in his webtoon 'Bokhakwang' (King of Returning to School).



As previously reported, Kian84 had been under heat for depicting a misogynistic scene in one of the episodes of his webtoon. He broke his silence since the controversy with a post on his Instagram on August 29th. In a caption, he simply wrote, "It's humid today...." and he posted 4 pictures.

Many netizens left comments under his update and the majority of them were surprisingly positive, encouraging him to return to MBC's 'I Live Alone'. What do you think?



