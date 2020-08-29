Kian84 makes trending news with his first Instagram update since the controversy over a misogynistic scene

Webtoon artist and TV personality, Kian84, landed on trending news after making his first Instagram update since his hiatus after depicting a misogynistic scene in his webtoon 'Bokhakwang' (King of Returning to School).
As previously reported, Kian84 had been under heat for depicting a misogynistic scene in one of the episodes of his webtoon. He broke his silence since the controversy with a post on his Instagram on August 29th. In a caption, he simply wrote, "It's humid today...." and he posted 4 pictures.
Many netizens left comments under his update and the majority of them were surprisingly positive, encouraging him to return to MBC's 'I Live Alone'. What do you think?
Log in to comment