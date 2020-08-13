Webtoon artist Kian84 apologizes for misogynist comic controversy & 'I Live Alone' denies he's exiting show

Webtoon artist Kian84 apologized for his allegedly misogynist comic controversy.



As previously reported, Kian84 faced criticism due to an allegedly misogynistic scene in his webtoon 'Bokhakwang' ('King of Returning to School'), and he's now released an official apology. He wrote as follows:





"Hello, Kian84.



I'm really sorry for causing you concern again with an inappropriate portrayal.



In the last episode, Bong Ji Eun, who had a hard time finding a job, said she would win with her cuteness, and I thought about how to satirize this society in a funny way and drew it as a cute otter.



The otter was pictured breaking a clam to get something to eat, and I portrayed Bong Ji Eun as an otter floating in the water as she laid on a chair. I didn't think much about the scene.



I also reviewed your comments about the character's cuteness or dating her boss to get the job, and I revised the dialogue and images.



I should have thought more about it and worked on the manuscript, but I sincerely apology to my readers for the inconvenience.



As many people are interested, I will pay more attention to the expressions in the manuscript."





MBC's 'I Live Alone' has also confirmed there were no plans for Kian84 to drop out of the show.



What are your thoughts on Kian84's apology?