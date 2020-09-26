6

9

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Kim Hyun Joong confirms online concert 'A Bell of Blessing' in October

AKP STAFF

Kim Hyun Joong is holding an online concert, 'A Bell of Blessing', in October.

The singer will be meeting with fans through an online concert due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After a teaser earlier this month, Kim Hyun Joong has confirmed he's holding his 'A Bell of Blessing - 2020 Kim Hyun Joong From the Distance Concert' on October 17 at 10PM KST. 

According to the global live broadcast lineup released by the agency Henecia Music, 'A Bell of Blessing' will be broadcast in more than 100 countries. 

Take a look at Kim Hyun Joong's concert poster below. 

  1. Kim Hyun Joong
3 430 Share 40% Upvoted

0

wifeofchani129 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

king

Share

0

Prince_of_Asia315 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

I am waiting for his concert. It will be fantastic (like all what he does). Fighting Hyun Joong!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND