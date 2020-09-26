Refund Sisters reveal a preview of their official debut title track

Refund Sisters have confirmed their upcoming title track and debut in October.



On the September 26th episode of MBC's 'How Do You Play?', manager Jimmy Yoo (Yoo Jae Suk) introduced the Refund Sisters' members to their possible title track "Don't Touch Me", and Uhm Jung Hwa responded, "I don't want to admit this, but it's really good. I got goosebumps 3 times." Lee Hyori added, "It's really good," Jessi said, "It's good. It's better than I expected," and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa continued, "I wasn't sure at first, but after it ended, I felt like it had all the factors to attract the public." The members then all chose "Don't Touch Me" as their official debut title song.



Composer Rado commented, "I thought about the 4 members and came up with the song in about 2 hours. It was difficult, especially for Uhm Jung Hwa's part. It was hard to think about her character. She looks strong on the outside, but she has a tender heart so it was hard to capture both sides."



