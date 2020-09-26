SF9 pose as businessmen for their upcoming installment of 'SF9 Sangsa'

SF9 will be celebrating their 4th anniversary with a second season of 'SF9 Sangsa'.

The first season of 'SF9 Sangsa' revolved around the 9 members trying to figure out who the son of the CEO was. Originally, it was filmed in preparation for their fanmeeting, which unfortunately got canceled because of COVID-19. However, the boys are back with a second season of 'SF9 Sangsa' as part of their 4th-anniversary celebrations.



Check out all the individual and group posters below. The episodes will be released at 8PM KST on September 30th.