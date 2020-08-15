16

CRAVITY reveal teaser images in white for 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into'

CRAVITY have revealed the latest teaser images for 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into'.

In their latest teasers, CRAVITY are in white suits against a desert backdrop. The group drop their 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into' mini album on August 24 KST.

CRAVITY made their debut this past April with "Break All the Rules" and their first mini album 'Season 1 - Hideout: Remember Who We Are' and followed up with "Cloud 9" this past June. Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's comeback, and check out their comeback schedule here.

Take a look at CRAVITY's latest teasers above and below as well as his previous teaser images here.
 

Jungmo tho 😍

Wow 🤩

