Lee Hyori talks to SSAK3 members about her baby plans

Lee Hyori talked to her fellow SSAK3 members about her baby plans.



On the August 15th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', Rain cooked up a meal for his SSAK3 members to say goodbye, and he prepared a special health food for Lee Hyori, who expressed she was planning on having babies with her husband Lee Sang Soon.



Lee Hyori thanked him, saying, "I'll do my best. Back then, I didn't have any thoughts about having kids, but lately, kids are so adorable. I end up watching when Gary oppa's son comes on TV." Yoo Jae Suk responded, "It must be your time right now."



Lee Hyori expressed, "It's strange. Will I be able to raise my child well? Doing everything I want to do." Rain then commented, "It's different if you when you try it. You'll be able to do everything."



SSAK3 have officially wrapped up their promotions as a project group on 'Hangout with Yoo'. Check out their solo promotions here and their "Beach Again" debut MV here.





