Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 13 hours ago

Lee Hyori talks to SSAK3 members about her baby plans

AKP STAFF

Lee Hyori talked to her fellow SSAK3 members about her baby plans.

On the August 15th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', Rain cooked up a meal for his SSAK3 members to say goodbye, and he prepared a special health food for Lee Hyori, who expressed she was planning on having babies with her husband Lee Sang Soon

Lee Hyori thanked him, saying, "I'll do my best. Back then, I didn't have any thoughts about having kids, but lately, kids are so adorable. I end up watching when Gary oppa's son comes on TV." Yoo Jae Suk responded, "It must be your time right now."


Lee Hyori expressed, "It's strange. Will I be able to raise my child well? Doing everything I want to do." Rain then commented, "It's different if you when you try it. You'll be able to do everything." 

SSAK3 have officially wrapped up their promotions as a project group on 'Hangout with Yoo'. Check out their solo promotions here and their "Beach Again" debut MV here 


2

thekey381 pts 12 hours ago 0
12 hours ago

She'll be the coolest mom ever.

Share

1

RationalK673 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

Of course it is her decision to have kids or not, but thinking kids on television programs are cute is definitely not a good reason to, they only show the good side after all, not the temper tantrums, the crying, the exhaustion... you will absolutely not be able to do all you want anymore, because to be a good parent your children should become your priority. If you cannot be happy sacrificing what you want to do for someone else's good, than you will not be happy having children.

Share

