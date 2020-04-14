CRAVITY 'Break All the Rules' in debut MV

CRAVITY have dropped their music video for "Break All the Rules"!



In the MV, the CRAVITY members meet a magic cube that closes them in, but they manage to break out. "Break All the Rules" is the title song of the new Starship Entertainment group's debut mini album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'.



As previously reported, the 9-member group includes 4 'Produce x 101' trainees, including project group X1's Song Hyeong Jun and Kang Min Hee.



Check out CRAVITY's "Break All the Rules" MV above




