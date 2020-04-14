6

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

CRAVITY 'Break All the Rules' in debut MV

CRAVITY have dropped their music video for "Break All the Rules"!

In the MV, the CRAVITY members meet a magic cube that closes them in, but they manage to break out. "Break All the Rules" is the title song of the new Starship Entertainment group's debut mini album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'.

As previously reported, the 9-member group includes 4 'Produce x 101' trainees, including project group X1's Song Hyeong Jun and Kang Min Hee.

Check out CRAVITY's "Break All the Rules" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

yugyeomgot7137 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

sorry but i will never stan another starship group

they'll give you something nice, but then take it right back

