CRAVITY reveal stunning teaser images for 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into'

CRAVITY have revealed stunning teaser images for 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into'.

In their latest solo teaser images, the CRAVITY members pose against green-blue backdrops as a mysterious smoke envelopes them. The group drop their 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into' mini album on August 24 KST.

CRAVITY made their debut this past April with "Break All the Rules" and their first mini album 'Season 1 - Hideout: Remember Who We Are' and followed up with "Cloud 9" this past June. Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's comeback, and check out their comeback schedule here.

What do you think of CRAVITY's latest teasers?

