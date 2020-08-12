CRAVITY reveal stunning teaser images for 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into'

CRAVITY have revealed stunning teaser images for 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into'.



In their latest solo teaser images, the CRAVITY members pose against green-blue backdrops as a mysterious smoke envelopes them. The group drop their 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into' mini album on August 24 KST.



CRAVITY made their debut this past April with "Break All the Rules" and their first mini album 'Season 1 - Hideout: Remember Who We Are' and followed up with "Cloud 9" this past June. Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's comeback, and check out their comeback schedule here.



