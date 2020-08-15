TEEN TOP perform medley of hits on 'Sketchbook'

TEEN TOP performed a medley of their hit songs on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'.



On the August 14th episode of 'Sketchbook', TEEN TOP's Niel, CAP, Changjo, and Ricky featured as guests, and they also spoke on behalf of Chunji, who's currently enlisted for his mandatory military service and couldn't make it on the show. The four TEEN TOP members performed a medley of their 2011 hit "No More Perfume on You", their 2013 song "Miss Right", and their 2012 song "Crazy" as well as a full performance of their 2013 hit "Rocking".



Take a look at TEEN TOP's performances above and below!

