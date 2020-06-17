2

Music Video
Posted by germainej

CRAVITY are on 'Cloud 9' in beautiful spring MV

CRAVITY have dropped their music video for "Cloud 9"!

In the MV, CRAVITY go off on a school trip and enjoy a beautiful spring day. "Cloud 9" is a track from their debut EP album 'Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are', which featured "Break All the Rules" as a title song.

Watch CRAVITY's "Cloud 9" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

