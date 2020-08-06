4

1

Posted by germainej

CRAVITY reveal 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into' comeback schedule

CRAVITY have revealed their comeback schedule for 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into'.

According to the schedule, CRAVITY are releasing their prologue film on August 8 KST, and their 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into' mini album drops on the 24th KST. 

CRAVITY made their debut this past April with "Break All the Rules" and their first mini album 'Season 1 - Hideout: Remember Who We Are' and followed up with "Cloud 9" this past June. Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's comeback. 

Monster rookie

